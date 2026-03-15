Shocking Crime in Dehradun: Arrests Made in Gang-Rape Case
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a youth and two minors in Dehradun. The crime occurred on March 12 in a forest near Haridwar Bypass. Police arrested Rafi alias Sonu and apprehended the minors after the girl's mother filed a complaint citing the perpetrators' names.
- Country:
- India
A 14-year-old girl in Dehradun was reportedly gang-raped by a 19-year-old and two minors in a forested area near Haridwar Bypass, authorities revealed. The incident, which took place on March 12, led to the arrest and apprehension of the accused following a complaint filed by the survivor's mother.
The disturbing series of events allegedly unfolded when Rafi, also known as Sonu, along with his juvenile accomplices, enticed the girl with promises and subsequently administered an intoxicant before committing the heinous crime, the police stated.
After the assault, the victim was sent home in an auto-rickshaw. Her plight was unveiled when she collapsed and confided in her mother, prompting immediate legal action and registration of a case under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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