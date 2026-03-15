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Meghalaya's Garo Hills: Curfew Relaxed for Church Services Amid Tensions

In Meghalaya's Garo Hills, a curfew following violence was relaxed for 12 hours for church attendance. Though certain services remain operational, public movement is restricted during curfew hours to ensure safety. Protests over GHADC poll eligibility sparked violence, resulting in two deaths and postponement of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 15-03-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 11:02 IST
Meghalaya's Garo Hills: Curfew Relaxed for Church Services Amid Tensions
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A curfew was imposed in Meghalaya's Garo Hills following recent violent incidents that led to two fatalities. However, authorities relaxed the curfew for 12 hours on Sunday to allow residents to attend church services, as confirmed by West Garo Hills District Magistrate Vibhor Agarwal.

The curfew, unless withdrawn earlier, will remain enforced for 24 hours from 6 am on March 15, to counteract threats to public safety and property. Authorities emphasized that during the curfew hours, no public movement is allowed, except for essential services personnel.

The unrest is linked to protests over eligibility issues concerning the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections, leading to arson and vandalism. Due to the ongoing disorder, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma postponed the elections slated for April 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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