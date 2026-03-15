Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Smuggling Ring
Punjab Police arrested six individuals linked to a cross-border smuggling operation involving arms and drugs. The operation, connected to Pakistan-based smugglers, led to the recovery of pistols, cartridges, and heroin. Investigations continue to uncover the extent of the smuggling network.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Police have successfully uncovered a significant cross-border smuggling network, arresting six suspects allegedly involved in arms and drug trafficking. These suspects are believed to be part of a module that has deep connections with smugglers across the Pakistan border.
During the operation, Amritsar police seized six sophisticated pistols, 60 live cartridges, and a substantial 3.51 kg of heroin. This apprehension underscores the grim reality of a well-organized smuggling network threatening regional security, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
The preliminary investigation suggests that these individuals were under the command of a cross-border handler, hinting at a larger, more intricate network. Efforts are now focused on tracing both forward and backward linkages within the network to ensure its complete dismantlement.
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