Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police have successfully uncovered a significant cross-border smuggling network, arresting six suspects allegedly involved in arms and drug trafficking. These suspects are believed to be part of a module that has deep connections with smugglers across the Pakistan border.

During the operation, Amritsar police seized six sophisticated pistols, 60 live cartridges, and a substantial 3.51 kg of heroin. This apprehension underscores the grim reality of a well-organized smuggling network threatening regional security, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The preliminary investigation suggests that these individuals were under the command of a cross-border handler, hinting at a larger, more intricate network. Efforts are now focused on tracing both forward and backward linkages within the network to ensure its complete dismantlement.