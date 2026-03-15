Kazakhstan's Referendum: Tokayev's Power Consolidation

Voters in Kazakhstan will soon determine the future of their country's governance as they head to the polls for a pivotal constitutional referendum. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev seeks to extend his influence in Central Asia's largest nation by implementing significant amendments, including consolidating the parliament into a single-chamber body.

In addition to merging the legislative branches, the proposed constitution revives the vice-presidential role and authorizes the president to appoint all government officials. A new People's Council, with members appointed solely by Tokayev, would also emerge with legislative power.

This referendum poses potential risks as protests against economic instability continue. Critics fear these constitutional changes might provide loopholes for extending Tokayev's leadership, similar to tactics employed by other former Soviet states, rather than delivering sorely needed political accountability and justice.