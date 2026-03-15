Crackdown on Illegal LPG Storage: FIR Lodged in Lucknow
A gas agency owner and manager face legal action in Lucknow for unauthorized storage of domestic LPG cylinders, potentially intended for black marketing. Key figures involved include Jameel Ahmad and Manju Kanojia. The raid unearthed 65 empty and multiple filled cylinders, leading to FIR under Essential Commodities Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have cracked down on illegal LPG storage in Lucknow, lodging an FIR against a gas agency and several individuals connected to the incident.
A joint operation on March 14 by the district supply department found domestic LPG cylinders stored without authorization at Abhinandan Resort in the Kakori area.
The accused, including gas agency manager Munna alias Iktida Husain and owner Manju Kanojia, face charges under the Essential Commodities Act for allegedly intending to black market the LPG cylinders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- FIR
- LPG
- illegal
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- Lucknow
- black market
- raid
- Essential Commodities Act
- gas agency
- Kakori