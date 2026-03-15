Crackdown on Illegal LPG Storage: FIR Lodged in Lucknow

Authorities have cracked down on illegal LPG storage in Lucknow, lodging an FIR against a gas agency and several individuals connected to the incident.

A joint operation on March 14 by the district supply department found domestic LPG cylinders stored without authorization at Abhinandan Resort in the Kakori area.

The accused, including gas agency manager Munna alias Iktida Husain and owner Manju Kanojia, face charges under the Essential Commodities Act for allegedly intending to black market the LPG cylinders.

(With inputs from agencies.)