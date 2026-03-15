Uncovering the Truth: A Father's Horrific Crime
A 23-year-old woman, Neha, was murdered by her father, Kamlesh Bharti, in Pipraich. Initially reported as an accident, the truth emerged during police investigations. The father attacked his daughter with a sickle following a confrontation about her phone conversation with a boy, leading to her tragic death.
- Country:
- India
The tragic death of Neha, a 23-year-old woman from Pipraich, was initially misreported by her family as a domestic accident. However, police investigations uncovered a darker truth: her father, Kamlesh Bharti, murdered her in a fit of rage.
Inspector Ratneshwar Singh confirmed that Bharti attacked Neha with a sickle on March 13, after confronting her over a phone call with a boy. Despite previous warnings, Neha engaged in the conversation, leading to a violent escalation.
Following her death, Bharti initially claimed an accident, but inconsistencies in the injuries prompted further probing. Bharti confessed and has now been detained, awaiting trial as evidence mounts against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- domestic violence
- father
- daughter
- crime
- inquiry
- confession
- Pipraich
- Neha
- Kamlesh Bharti
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