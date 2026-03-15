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Congress Bridges Communities with New Boat for Katal Batal

The Congress unit in Jammu and Kashmir has provided a boat to Katal Batal village, helping residents cross a river after a local bridge was destroyed. This initiative, spearheaded by Tariq Hameed Karra, Raman Bhalla, and Yogesh Sawhney, showcases the party's dedication to addressing public service needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:14 IST
Congress Bridges Communities with New Boat for Katal Batal
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The Congress unit in Jammu and Kashmir took a pivotal step on Sunday by providing a boat to residents of Katal Batal village. This initiative remedies the transportation woes caused by a destroyed bridge in Nagrota tehsil since last year's floods.

Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra, along with Working President Raman Bhalla and former minister Yogesh Sawhney, visited the village to officially hand over the much-needed boat, as confirmed by party spokespersons. The boat will significantly aid locals struggling to cross the Katal Batal river.

Karra emphasized the initiative's importance, highlighting the party's commitment to public service and the necessity for political representatives to deliver on promises promptly. Sawhney's proactive approach, after consulting with residents and devotees, played a key role in fulfilling this community need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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