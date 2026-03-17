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Dramatic Rescue: EU Patrol Boat Sinks Off Greek Island

An EU border agency patrol boat carrying five people, including the Estonian ambassador to Greece, sank near Greece's easternmost island. All individuals on board were rescued, and four were injured. The patrol boat was from Frontex, which operates alongside Greece's coast guard to manage migration routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:38 IST
Dramatic Rescue: EU Patrol Boat Sinks Off Greek Island
  • Country:
  • Greece

A European Union border agency patrol boat sank off Greece's easternmost island, leading to a dramatic rescue operation. Onboard were five people, including the Estonian ambassador to Greece. The boat capsized near Kastellorizo, and a Greek coast guard boat, aided by a passing sailboat, managed to rescue the stranded individuals.

Four of the rescued individuals, reported injured, were promptly airlifted to a hospital on the island of Rhodes. The specific cause of the sinking remains unidentified. The patrol boat, operated under the umbrella of the EU's Frontex agency, plays a crucial role in managing the migratory routes into Europe via Greece.

This incident marks the second such occurrence, following a previous sinking of a Frontex vessel near Lesbos in July. Greece remains a pivotal entry point to the EU for many fleeing conflicts across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Frontex's presence in Greece is part of a broader strategy to enhance border management and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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