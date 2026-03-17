Dramatic Rescue: EU Patrol Boat Sinks Off Greek Island

A European Union border agency patrol boat sank off Greece's easternmost island, leading to a dramatic rescue operation. Onboard were five people, including the Estonian ambassador to Greece. The boat capsized near Kastellorizo, and a Greek coast guard boat, aided by a passing sailboat, managed to rescue the stranded individuals.

Four of the rescued individuals, reported injured, were promptly airlifted to a hospital on the island of Rhodes. The specific cause of the sinking remains unidentified. The patrol boat, operated under the umbrella of the EU's Frontex agency, plays a crucial role in managing the migratory routes into Europe via Greece.

This incident marks the second such occurrence, following a previous sinking of a Frontex vessel near Lesbos in July. Greece remains a pivotal entry point to the EU for many fleeing conflicts across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Frontex's presence in Greece is part of a broader strategy to enhance border management and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)