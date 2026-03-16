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Election Commission Shakes Up West Bengal Leadership

Following the announcement of West Bengal's assembly poll schedule, the Election Commission has made significant changes in state leadership positions. Senior IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta is named the new police director general, as part of a comprehensive strategy to bolster poll preparedness, with additional shifts in key roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:23 IST
Election Commission Shakes Up West Bengal Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic move following the announcement of the West Bengal assembly poll schedule, the Election Commission on Monday appointed Siddh Nath Gupta as the new director general of police, replacing Peeyush Pandey.

The reshuffle continued with the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, who has been replaced by Ajay Kumar Nand. The Election Commission stated that these changes stem from a review of the state's poll preparedness.

Moreover, Natarajan Ramesh Babu was appointed Director General of Correctional Services, and Ajay Mukund Ranade took on the role of Additional Director General and IGP (Law and Order). The state government was instructed to implement these orders immediately and submit a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday, ensuring that those transferred will not occupy election-related positions until the polls conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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