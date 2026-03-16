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Tragic Hospital Fire in Odisha Claims Lives: A Nation Mourns

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences following a devastating fire at SCB Medical College in Odisha, which resulted in the loss of ten lives. A minute of silence was observed by the President and Members of Parliament in remembrance of the victims. She wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:48 IST
Tragic Hospital Fire in Odisha Claims Lives: A Nation Mourns
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A devastating fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack claimed at least ten lives early on Monday. The fire, which erupted in an ICU, has left the nation in shock.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, expressing her deep distress over the tragic incident. She issued a statement wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

In a poignant moment of solidarity, the President, along with a group of Members of Parliament, observed a minute's silence at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, demonstrating their respect and mourning for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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