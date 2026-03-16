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High-Stakes Showdown: CBI Appeals Against Kejriwal's Liquor Policy Case Discharge

Delhi High Court granted Arvind Kejriwal and others time to respond to the CBI's appeal against their discharge in a liquor policy case. The CBI argues that the trial court's decision was perverse. The case is set for hearing on April 6, as the discrepancy escalates to the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:04 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: CBI Appeals Against Kejriwal's Liquor Policy Case Discharge
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The Delhi High Court has granted former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others additional time to answer the CBI's challenge to their discharge in the contentious liquor policy case. The court will hear the CBI's petition against the trial court's ruling on April 6.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, strongly criticized the trial court's decision, insisting it should not remain unchallenged. He argued that Kejriwal and others should not have more than a week to respond since the trial court's records are available for scrutiny.

Senior counsel for the defendants acknowledged that they have approached the Supreme Court, seeking intervention. Despite the trial court finding the CBI's case lacking concrete evidence, the resolution of this legal battle is set to unfold in the coming weeks.

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