High-Stakes Showdown: CBI Appeals Against Kejriwal's Liquor Policy Case Discharge

The Delhi High Court has granted former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others additional time to answer the CBI's challenge to their discharge in the contentious liquor policy case. The court will hear the CBI's petition against the trial court's ruling on April 6.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, strongly criticized the trial court's decision, insisting it should not remain unchallenged. He argued that Kejriwal and others should not have more than a week to respond since the trial court's records are available for scrutiny.

Senior counsel for the defendants acknowledged that they have approached the Supreme Court, seeking intervention. Despite the trial court finding the CBI's case lacking concrete evidence, the resolution of this legal battle is set to unfold in the coming weeks.