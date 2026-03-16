Ladakh's Unity Surge: Rallying for Statehood and Sixth Schedule Inclusion

Hundreds of residents gathered in Leh town, amid heightened security, to participate in a significant demonstration, while Kargil observed a shutdown on Monday. This action, initiated by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), advocated for statehood and the application of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

It marked the first major rally organized by LAB since protests in September turned violent, resulting in a security clampdown. The event followed the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been detained for nearly six months under the National Security Act (NSA). Ladakh's Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh, surveyed the rally to ensure order, with additional security forces deployed.

Leading the rally, LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay thanked participants for their peaceful presence despite imposed restrictions. The march progressed from Singay Namgyal Chowk to Leh polo ground, with many attendees including women, supporting the cause. Kargil honored the LAB and KDA's joint shutdown call, reflecting the region's ongoing agitation for state issues. Despite past violence, the rally proceeded without incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)