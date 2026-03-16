Trump's Immigration Agenda Intensifies: A Nation's Identity at a Crossroads

The Department of Homeland Security is bracing for a shift in leadership as President Trump's immigration enforcement intensifies. Despite internal GOP disagreements regarding the strategy's rigor, resources allocated for mass deportations are substantial, reflecting a continuation of Trump's promises.

In a strategic retreat, Trump's administration emphasizes the need to focus predominantly on criminal immigrants. The existing operations, however, are even broader, targeting all immigrants without proper documentation, escalating tensions within the party.

As Trump's term progresses, the focus sharpens on creating a climate so adverse for immigrants that voluntary departures increase, known as self-deportation. Critics argue this tarnishes the country's foundational identity as a welcoming nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)