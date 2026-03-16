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Karnataka Speaker U T Khader Takes Stand Against Government's Incomplete Replies

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader adjourned proceedings as a protest against insufficient responses from government departments to MLAs' questions. The Speaker demanded comprehensive replies, expressing dissatisfaction with only 84 out of 230 queries being answered. He emphasized the importance of responsible governance and effective communication within the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:05 IST
Karnataka Speaker U T Khader Takes Stand Against Government's Incomplete Replies
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In a dramatic stand against inadequate government responses, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader adjourned the House and insisted on a proper explanation from ministers and secretaries. His decision came after receiving only 84 out of 230 written replies from departments, a move deemed 'unprecedented' by legislators.

Khader had previously cautioned the government against misconstruing his 'gentleness' as 'weakness,' and expressed strong disapproval at the lack of comprehensive answers to MLA queries. Despite continuous warnings, the situation saw little improvement, leading to a call for accountability in managing legislative affairs.

The Speaker emphasized that the House exists for legislators to address constituency issues, questioning the absence of significant replies. A meeting involving top state officials responded to the crisis, ensuring commitments to fulfill inquiry responses. This matter's resolution remains pending further governmental communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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