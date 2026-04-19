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Australia's Decorated Soldier Faces War Crime Allegations: A Decade-old Controversy

Ben Roberts-Smith, a highly honored Australian soldier, faces charges for war crimes committed in Afghanistan over a decade ago. Denying the allegations, Roberts-Smith remains firm about his service integrity. The case, delayed due to potential witness tampering concerns, follows a past defamation suit loss linked to these accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:29 IST
Australia's Decorated Soldier Faces War Crime Allegations: A Decade-old Controversy

Australia's most decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, aged 47, is at the center of a significant legal battle as he faces five counts of war crimes related to the alleged murder of five unarmed Afghan civilians between 2009 and 2012. Each charge carries the severity of a maximum life sentence. Recently released on bail, Roberts-Smith has fervently denied these allegations, which were first spotlighted in a series of articles by Nine Entertainment starting in 2018.

Addressing the media on the Gold Coast, Roberts-Smith asserted that he operated within the rules of engagement during his deployment in Afghanistan. He expressed a strong desire to clear his name amidst these grave accusations. Post-custody for over a week, a judge granted him bail, predicting the trial could span several years. This decision was challenged by prosecutors who feared he might influence witnesses.

Law enforcement claims suggest his alleged victims were non-combatants, restrained, and defenseless when killed. In a parallel legal issue in 2023, Roberts-Smith faced a setback, losing a defamation lawsuit wherein he was adjudged, on balance, to have been complicit in the murder of four Afghan civilians. Roberts-Smith continues to stand by the integrity of his service record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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