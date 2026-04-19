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Decorated Soldier Denies War Crime Allegations

Ben Roberts-Smith, Australia's most decorated soldier, has publicly denied war crime allegations related to his Afghanistan deployments. Charged with five counts over the alleged murder of unarmed civilians, he maintains his innocence and expresses pride in his service, following a week in custody and subsequent bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:13 IST
Decorated Soldier Denies War Crime Allegations
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's most decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, has been charged with war crimes linked to his military service in Afghanistan over a decade ago. On Saturday, he publicly denied these allegations, asserting his pride in his service.

Roberts-Smith, 47, who was freed on bail this week, faces five counts of war crimes for allegedly killing five unarmed Afghan civilians from 2009 to 2012. Each count carries a life sentence. He has consistently refuted claims of wrongdoing, initially reported by Nine Entertainment newspapers in 2018.

Addressing media on the Gold Coast, Roberts-Smith stated, "I categorically deny all of these allegations," and expressed his intention to clear his name. The former SAS corporal's matter, anticipated to take years to reach court, follows his 2023 loss in a defamation suit related to the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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