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Rajya Sabha Stresses on Dynamic Budget Allocation amid Calls for Reform

Rajya Sabha members advocate for dynamic budget allocations during a discussion on the Appropriation Bill. Concerns about static funding for key ministries, cyclone impact in Odisha, and disability pension tax exemptions were raised. Calls for increased farmer support, education prioritization, and development in mining areas were also made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:53 IST
Rajya Sabha Stresses on Dynamic Budget Allocation amid Calls for Reform
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In a spirited session on Monday, Rajya Sabha members called for significant changes in the budget allocations for ministries such as Labour, Minority Affairs, and Tribal Affairs. The discussion took place during the consideration of the Appropriation Bill, with various pressing societal and economic concerns brought to the forefront.

RJD MP Prof Manoj Kumar Jha expressed alarm over stagnant budget allocations and critiqued the government's handling of the PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme, diplomatic relations, and education priorities. He highlighted the unchanged farmer aid since 2019 and criticized the neglect of publicly funded education, referencing the Galgotia incident. Jha also pointed to migration, employment issues in Bihar, and contaminated drinking water in Indore.

Odisha's BJD MP Muzibulla Khan demanded a special package to mitigate cyclone damages and called for revision of royalties from mining products. In contrast, AAP MP Raghav Chaddha urged for tax reforms including optional joint filing for couples and restoring full tax exemption on disability pensions. The debates underscored the urgent need for tailored financial strategies reflecting the country's dynamic challenges.

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