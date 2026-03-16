Cracking Down on LPG Black Market in Nanded
Officials seized ten empty LPG cylinders in Nanded from Maksud Ahmed's residence as part of an anti-hoarding drive. The operation followed a tip-off about illegal stocking and selling of domestic and commercial gas cylinders at high prices, resulting in a case under relevant laws.
- Country:
- India
Nanded officials undertook a significant operation against LPG hoarding, confiscating ten empty cylinders from a local residence. Acting on a tip-off, authorities targeted the home of Maksud Ahmed, located on Hanuman Mandir Road. It was discovered that Ahmed was illicitly stocking and selling gas cylinders at increased rates.
In response to these illegal activities, the District Supply Department registered a case against Ahmed under the Essential Commodities Act of 1955. The actions also invoked the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Restriction on Use and Fixation of Selling Price) Order of 2000, addressing the illegal trade of cooking gas cylinders.
This operation highlights the ongoing efforts by officials to combat black marketing and protect consumers from inflated pricing in the LPG market, maintaining the integrity of essential commodities distribution.
ALSO READ
Crackdown in Bhiwandi: Black Market LPG Cylinders Seized
Karnataka Crackdown: Illegal Use of Domestic LPG Cylinders Uncovered
Some commercial LPG cylinders will be released; state governments will identify beneficiaries, says oil ministry official.
Crackdown on Illegal Use of Domestic LPG Cylinders in Hotels