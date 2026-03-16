Cracking Down on LPG Black Market in Nanded

Nanded officials undertook a significant operation against LPG hoarding, confiscating ten empty cylinders from a local residence. Acting on a tip-off, authorities targeted the home of Maksud Ahmed, located on Hanuman Mandir Road. It was discovered that Ahmed was illicitly stocking and selling gas cylinders at increased rates.

In response to these illegal activities, the District Supply Department registered a case against Ahmed under the Essential Commodities Act of 1955. The actions also invoked the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Restriction on Use and Fixation of Selling Price) Order of 2000, addressing the illegal trade of cooking gas cylinders.

This operation highlights the ongoing efforts by officials to combat black marketing and protect consumers from inflated pricing in the LPG market, maintaining the integrity of essential commodities distribution.