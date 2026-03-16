Crackdown in Bhiwandi: Black Market LPG Cylinders Seized

Authorities in Thane district have confiscated 84 illegally stored LPG cylinders in Bhiwandi town following a raid by the police and PDS department officials. Valued at Rs 2.22 lakh, the cylinders were seized from a private premises amid efforts to combat escalating black market activities.

The operation forms part of a broader strategy to tackle LPG hoarding, linked to the current geopolitical crisis in West Asia. Despite government assurances of sufficient supply, queues for domestic gas cylinders have been reported in several locations.

The raid at Vardaman Compound, Valgaon area, revealed that these cylinders were stored for illegal sale. Charges have been filed against three individuals under the Essential Commodities Act. Allegedly, transport of the cylinders was done using three tempos and two scooters, now also confiscated. Investigations continue, although no arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)