Crackdown on Illegal Use of Domestic LPG Cylinders in Hotels
Authorities have seized 46 domestic LPG cylinders used illegally for commercial purposes in hotels. This action is part of a special inspection drive by the Food and Civil Supplies Department, enforcing the Essential Commodities Act. Officials assure adequate LPG supply for residential use.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have clamped down on the illegal use of domestic LPG cylinders in hotels by seizing 46 units reportedly diverted for commercial activities. This seizure took place on Thursday during a special inspection drive conducted by the Food and Civil Supplies Department, officials announced Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Harshal Bhoyar stated that the use of domestic LPG cylinders for purposes other than household cooking is a violation of the Essential Commodities Act and LPG supply rules. The special drive identified these violations and removed the unlawful cylinders to ensure compliance.
Bhoyar reassured the public that there is no shortage of LPG in the district for domestic use and urged residents not to panic. He emphasized that ongoing efforts, including discussions with distributors, are aimed at maintaining a steady supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- LPG
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- domestic
- hotels
- inspection
- Food
- Civil Supplies
- Essential Commodities
- shortage
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