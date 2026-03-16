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Tragic Jump: An Investigation into a Young Man's Death

A 26-year-old man named Dishant died after allegedly jumping from the third floor of Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. The incident occurred on a Sunday afternoon. With no suicide note discovered, the police have initiated an investigation. Dishant's family reported he left home for pizza but never returned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:35 IST
Tragic Jump: An Investigation into a Young Man's Death
Dishant
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man's tragic death has sparked an investigation as he reportedly jumped off the third floor of Gurgaon's Ambience Mall. The incident, involving a man named Dishant from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, unfolded on a Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene. Dishant had visited a food outlet before he crossed the railing and leaped to his death. Mall security and staff quickly responded, taking him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to Dishant's family, he left their home on a Saturday, stating he planned to get pizza but failed to return, with his phone going unanswered. An ongoing police investigation is probing the circumstances surrounding his death.

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