Tragic Jump: An Investigation into a Young Man's Death
A 26-year-old man named Dishant died after allegedly jumping from the third floor of Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. The incident occurred on a Sunday afternoon. With no suicide note discovered, the police have initiated an investigation. Dishant's family reported he left home for pizza but never returned.
- Country:
- India
A 26-year-old man's tragic death has sparked an investigation as he reportedly jumped off the third floor of Gurgaon's Ambience Mall. The incident, involving a man named Dishant from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, unfolded on a Sunday afternoon.
Police confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene. Dishant had visited a food outlet before he crossed the railing and leaped to his death. Mall security and staff quickly responded, taking him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
According to Dishant's family, he left their home on a Saturday, stating he planned to get pizza but failed to return, with his phone going unanswered. An ongoing police investigation is probing the circumstances surrounding his death.
- READ MORE ON:
- suicide
- Ambience Mall
- Gurgaon
- Dishant
- investigation
- police
- Muzaffarnagar
- Uttar Pradesh
- incident
- death
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