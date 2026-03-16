Tragic Jump: An Investigation into a Young Man's Death

A 26-year-old man's tragic death has sparked an investigation as he reportedly jumped off the third floor of Gurgaon's Ambience Mall. The incident, involving a man named Dishant from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, unfolded on a Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene. Dishant had visited a food outlet before he crossed the railing and leaped to his death. Mall security and staff quickly responded, taking him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to Dishant's family, he left their home on a Saturday, stating he planned to get pizza but failed to return, with his phone going unanswered. An ongoing police investigation is probing the circumstances surrounding his death.