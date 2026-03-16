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Pensioners Protest in Himachal Pradesh: A Call for Unpaid Dues and Justice

Pensioners in Himachal Pradesh have taken to the streets to protest against the government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, demanding the payment of dues owed to them since 2016. The pensioners express frustration over the lack of government action and threaten further protests if their demands remain unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:56 IST
Pensioners Protest in Himachal Pradesh: A Call for Unpaid Dues and Justice
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Pensioners across Himachal Pradesh staged protests on Monday, targeting the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led administration over pending dues. The Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Struggle Committee orchestrated the demonstrations, urging the release of long-unpaid compensations.

In Shimla, hundreds gathered outside the deputy commissioner's office, voicing their discontent. Bhoop Ram Verma, Additional General Secretary of the Committee, highlighted the plight of retirees between 2016 and 2022, whose payments remain unsettled despite numerous government reassurances.

Pensioners, including those in Solan, accused the government of discrimination, citing unpaid medical reimbursements and pension liabilities. Plans are underway for intensified protests, with a proposed march towards Shimla's Vidhan Sabha if their grievances continue to be ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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