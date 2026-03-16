Pensioners Protest in Himachal Pradesh: A Call for Unpaid Dues and Justice

Pensioners across Himachal Pradesh staged protests on Monday, targeting the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led administration over pending dues. The Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Struggle Committee orchestrated the demonstrations, urging the release of long-unpaid compensations.

In Shimla, hundreds gathered outside the deputy commissioner's office, voicing their discontent. Bhoop Ram Verma, Additional General Secretary of the Committee, highlighted the plight of retirees between 2016 and 2022, whose payments remain unsettled despite numerous government reassurances.

Pensioners, including those in Solan, accused the government of discrimination, citing unpaid medical reimbursements and pension liabilities. Plans are underway for intensified protests, with a proposed march towards Shimla's Vidhan Sabha if their grievances continue to be ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)