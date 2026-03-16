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Poland's Nitro-Chem Expands Explosive Production Amid Rising Defense Needs

Poland's Nitro-Chem plans to double its trinitrotoluene (TNT) production with a new line expected in 3-4 years, boosting its supply to NATO armies. The expansion costs up to 1.5 billion zlotys, with backing from state assets and banks. Nitro-Chem seeks to strengthen its role in the defense industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:16 IST
Poland's Nitro-Chem Expands Explosive Production Amid Rising Defense Needs
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Poland's Nitro-Chem, a leading TNT supplier for NATO armies, aims to double its explosive production capabilities by building a new line, officials announced on Monday. This expansion is predicted to be completed in three to four years, according to Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski at a news conference.

Currently producing 10,000 metric tons annually, Nitro-Chem stands as Europe's primary TNT producer. The company supplies the U.S. military and other NATO nations. Gawkowski highlighted that increased TNT production offers Poland significant competitive and diplomatic benefits, though he did not elaborate on the diplomat implications.

Karol Przybyszewski, Nitro-Chem's deputy CEO, revealed that the expansion, costing between 1 billion and 1.5 billion zlotys, would be financed through the company's funds and external sources. Talks with Poland's Ministry of State Assets and state-owned banks are advancing, and letters of intent have been signed with potential NATO and European buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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