Rising Deaths in ICE Custody: A Sobering Reality

The number of immigrant deaths in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody has sparked growing concern. According to ICE, 15 immigrants have died in facilities from January to early April 2026, following a record 31 deaths last year.

The situations vary, with some deaths under investigation. For instance, Tuan Van Bui, 55, was found dead at Miami Correctional Facility, while Royer Perez Jimenez, 19, reportedly died by presumed suicide in Florida. Other cases include lack of timely medical intervention.

Human rights advocates are raising alarms about conditions in ICE detention centers. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, maintains that comprehensive medical care is provided to all detainees, although questions about the adequacy and timeliness of such care persist.