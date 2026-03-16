Washington Diplomacy: Congo and Rwanda's Peace Talks

Senior officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda will converge in Washington this week, aiming to unfreeze the stalled peace process in eastern Congo, according to diplomatic sources and a spokesperson for Congo's presidency.

Scheduled bilateral meetings between the U.S. and each nation are set for March 17, with a potential trilateral summit on March 18 contingent on progress. This marks the first interaction since the U.S. Treasury sanctioned the Rwandan Defence Force and four senior officers earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Congo's presidency highlighted these as longstanding meetings under the Washington agreements, focusing on a bilateral peace accord and strategic partnership involving both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)