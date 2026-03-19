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Farage's Controversial Stand: Ban on Mass Muslim Prayers

Nigel Farage of Reform UK plans to ban mass Muslim prayers at historic British sites, calling them provocative. This statement follows a Muslim prayer event in London that was criticized by another politician, sparking further debate. Farage emphasized religious tolerance but views such events as threats to British life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:13 IST
Farage's Controversial Stand: Ban on Mass Muslim Prayers

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, announced on Thursday his intention to ban mass Muslim prayers at historic British sites if elected prime minister, labeling recent events in London as attempts to 'overtake, intimidate and dominate'.

The debate was ignited by a Muslim public prayer event at Trafalgar Square, which Conservative Party's Nick Timothy described as divisive. Prime Minister Keir Starmer demanded Timothy's dismissal over his controversial remarks. Farage, a prominent Brexit supporter and ally of Donald Trump, argued such events are provocative.

Farage noted that while individual prayers shouldn't be stopped, mass demonstrations at historic sites must end, similar to bans in some Middle Eastern countries. His party's rising poll performance supports his belief in potential electoral victory. Despite Britain's religious tolerance, Farage asserted that the London event aimed to dominate. The event, attended by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, was organized by the Ramadan Tent Project and was peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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