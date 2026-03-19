Man Cleared of Attempted Murder Due to Insufficient Evidence

In a recent judgment, a Delhi court acquitted a man accused of attempting to murder a shop owner, due to insufficient evidence.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat pointed out that the prosecution failed to substantiate the identity of Javed alias Jabir as the assailant.

Key witnesses turned hostile, and forensic evidence was inconclusive, resulting in Javed's acquittal of all charges, including attempted murder and criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)