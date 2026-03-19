Man Cleared of Attempted Murder Due to Insufficient Evidence
A Delhi court has acquitted Javed alias Jabir in an attempted murder case due to lack of evidence supporting the prosecution's claims. Key witnesses became hostile, failing to identify the accused. The alleged offense's circumstances, combined with unreliable forensic evidence, led to his acquittal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:04 IST
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In a recent judgment, a Delhi court acquitted a man accused of attempting to murder a shop owner, due to insufficient evidence.
Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat pointed out that the prosecution failed to substantiate the identity of Javed alias Jabir as the assailant.
Key witnesses turned hostile, and forensic evidence was inconclusive, resulting in Javed's acquittal of all charges, including attempted murder and criminal intimidation.
(With inputs from agencies.)