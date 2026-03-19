Left Menu

Man Cleared of Attempted Murder Due to Insufficient Evidence

A Delhi court has acquitted Javed alias Jabir in an attempted murder case due to lack of evidence supporting the prosecution's claims. Key witnesses became hostile, failing to identify the accused. The alleged offense's circumstances, combined with unreliable forensic evidence, led to his acquittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:04 IST
Man Cleared of Attempted Murder Due to Insufficient Evidence
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent judgment, a Delhi court acquitted a man accused of attempting to murder a shop owner, due to insufficient evidence.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat pointed out that the prosecution failed to substantiate the identity of Javed alias Jabir as the assailant.

Key witnesses turned hostile, and forensic evidence was inconclusive, resulting in Javed's acquittal of all charges, including attempted murder and criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026