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Significant Blow to Naxal Movement as Eleven Surrender in Gadchiroli

Eleven Naxalites, including five senior cadres and six women, surrendered in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, signifying a decline in Left Wing Extremism in the district. Carrying bounties totaling Rs 68 lakh, their surrender follows 123 others over the past year, indicating a weakened Naxal presence confined to border areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:07 IST
Significant Blow to Naxal Movement as Eleven Surrender in Gadchiroli
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In a significant move against Left Wing Extremism, eleven Naxalites, including five senior cadres and six women, surrendered to authorities in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, on Thursday, police reported.

With rewards totaling Rs 68 lakh, their surrender highlights a major decline in Naxal activities in the district, which once plagued all its sub-divisions. Now, the movement is reportedly restricted to the border areas of Bhamragad sub-division.

This development comes after a similar incident last October when a top Maoist leader, Mallojula Venugopal Rao, and 61 others surrendered. Authorities continue to urge remaining rebels to lay down arms and reintegrate into mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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