Sky High Savings: IndiGo Teams Up with Adani for Loyalty Rewards
IndiGo has partnered with Adani Airport Holdings for its BlueChip loyalty program, offering customers rewards for duty-free shopping at AAHL-managed airports. Travelers can earn points by pre-booking duty-free products online and collecting them at various airports across India, with plans for further expansions.
- Country:
- India
IndiGo, a prominent domestic airline, has announced a strategic partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) to enhance its BlueChip loyalty program. This collaboration allows loyal customers to accrue points on duty-free purchases at AAHL-managed airports, enriching the travel experience.
Under this loyalty initiative, members earn five IndiGo BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on duty-free goods pre-booked via the Adani online platform. Products can be conveniently purchased and reserved online before departure, with an easy pickup available at the airport.
The program is currently live at airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru, and Lucknow. There are upcoming expansions at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati and Navi Mumbai International Airport, further enhancing customer convenience and rewards opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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IndiGo and Adani Team Up for Enhanced Airport Shopping Experience