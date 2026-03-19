MoSPI Hosts National Workshop to Strengthen SDG Monitoring, Environmental Accounting and Gender Data Systems

In a major step toward strengthening data-driven governance and sustainable development, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), in collaboration with the Government of Bihar and UNDP India, organised a two-day national capacity-building workshop focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), environmental accounting, and gender statistics.

The workshop brought together over 200 participants from central ministries, state governments, international organisations, and research institutions, underscoring the growing importance of robust data systems in policymaking.

Data at the Core of Viksit Bharat Vision

Addressing the inaugural session, Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Bihar’s Minister of Planning and Development, emphasised that timely and reliable data is critical for evidence-based governance and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He highlighted the need to incorporate state-specific realities and local data contexts to ensure policies reflect ground-level conditions accurately.

Push for Granular and Harmonised Data Systems

Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, stressed the importance of:

Granular data collection for localised planning

Timely and robust datasets for monitoring outcomes

Harmonisation of administrative data across states

He noted that states undertaking detailed data collection are better positioned to design targeted interventions and development strategies.

Bihar Chief Secretary Shri Pratyaya Amrit echoed these sentiments, highlighting the state’s progress on SDGs and improved gender indicators, and linking data systems to the vision of “Vaibhavshali Bihar @2047.”

‘What Gets Measured Gets Accelerated’: UNDP

Dr. Angela Lusigi, UNDP India, underlined the importance of measurable outcomes:

“What cannot be measured cannot be accelerated,” she said, calling for better tracking of expenditure, outcomes, and development gaps through high-quality data.

Focus Areas: SDGs, Gender, and Environment

The workshop centred on three critical pillars of sustainable development:

1. SDG Monitoring Frameworks

National Indicator Framework for SDGs

Panchayat Advancement Index

North-East Region (NER) District SDG Index

Global best practices in SDG data systems

2. Gender Statistics

Gender-disaggregated data for policymaking

Women’s workforce participation and mobility

Monitoring gender outcomes and inequalities

State-level data policies and international practices

3. Environmental Accounting and Statistics

Implementation of environmental accounting frameworks

Valuation of forest ecosystem services

Biodiversity and pollination economics

State-level forest accounting initiatives

Economic valuation of organic farming and agroforestry (TEEB project)

Key Reports Released

During the workshop, MoSPI released three major reports aimed at strengthening sustainability and policy insights:

“Environmental Accounting Explainer Series: Pollination Services”

“Planet in Focus: Advancing Environmental Sustainability under the SDGs”

“Delivering Prosperity at Scale: India’s Economic Transformation through the SDGs”

These reports provide frameworks for integrating environmental and economic data into policymaking.

Strengthening Collaborative Governance

The workshop highlighted the need for stronger coordination across multiple levels of governance, including:

Central and state governments

Local bodies

International organisations like UNDP

Officials stressed that integrated data ecosystems are essential for achieving SDGs and ensuring inclusive development.

Key Takeaways

Greater focus needed on granular, disaggregated data for effective policy implementation

States must accelerate efforts in environmental accounting and data integration

Enhanced inter-departmental coordination is critical for SDG progress

Data must move from collection to actionable policy outcomes

Towards Inclusive and Sustainable Development

The workshop marked a significant step in reinforcing India’s commitment to evidence-based policymaking, with data emerging as a central pillar in achieving sustainable, equitable, and inclusive growth.

By aligning statistical systems with development goals, the government aims to ensure that progress toward Viksit Bharat 2047 is both measurable and impactful.