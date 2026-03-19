Uttarakhand GST Raid: Unveiling a Rs 150 Crore Tax Evasion Scheme

In an unprecedented move, Uttarakhand's GST investigators have unearthed a sophisticated tax evasion scheme amounting to over Rs 150 crore linked to a Sitarganj-based company.

The operation entailed the establishment of multiple dummy firms to gain trust and engage in transactions with the targeted company, which was accused of fraudulent practices like operating under the guise of non-existent firms to dodge taxes.

A successful raid led to the recovery of Rs 20 crore in GST revenues, with ongoing investigations suggesting a broader network. This initiative aligns with the Chief Minister's zero-tolerance stance on tax evasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)