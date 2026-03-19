Haryana Government Reshuffles Key Administrative Posts

The Haryana government executed a major administrative reshuffle on Thursday, transferring 23 Indian Administrative Service officers with immediate effect. This move indicates the state's strategic realignment to enhance governance efficiency.

Among the notable changes, Raja Sekhar Vundru has been reassigned from the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department to the printing and stationery department. G Anupama will now transition from citizen resources information to the civil aviation department.

Furthermore, the reshuffle affects critical sectors: Apoorva Kumar Singh shifts to higher education and public works, while Pankaj Agarwal moves from agriculture to irrigation and water resources. School education, human resources, and skill development also see new appointments, underscoring a comprehensive overhaul of administrative roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)