Punjab Congress Demands Disqualification of Convicted AAP MLA

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has demanded the immediate disqualification of AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura after his conviction in a molestation and assault case dating back to 2013. Despite the conviction, Lalpura has yet to be disqualified from his position.

Bajwa, along with deputy Congress legislative party leader Aruna Chaudhry, has urged Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to take swift action. Bajwa criticizes the AAP for failing to uphold its claims of supporting Dalit empowerment and women's dignity, suggesting their silence equates to complicity.

Bajwa also lambasts the government for preventing a resolution to award the Bharat Ratna to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, accusing AAP leaders of exploiting his legacy for political advantage while failing to embody his ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)