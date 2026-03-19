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Cross-Border Drone Attack Escalates Tensions Between Sudan and Chad

A drone attack from Sudan killed 17 people in Chad, including mourners at a funeral. The Chad government vows to retaliate. The ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and Rapid Support Forces often spills into Chad, causing casualties and prompting Chad to boost border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:18 IST
Cross-Border Drone Attack Escalates Tensions Between Sudan and Chad
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A cross-border drone attack originating from Sudan has resulted in the deaths of 17 people in Chad, including mourners attending a funeral. The Chadian government and local sources reported the incident, which occurred in the border town of Tine, and has prompted Chad's president to vow retaliation for any further attacks.

Eyewitnesses described two explosions that affected mourners and children playing nearby. The attack is suspected to be an extension of ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been known to spill into Chadian territory, leading to casualties and damage.

In response, Chad has strengthened its security presence along its eastern border, following a previous incident linked to the conflict that killed five Chadian soldiers. The government evacuated 2,500 people from border villages, asserting control over border crossings. Meanwhile, both Sudan's army and RSF have issued statements blaming each other for the attack, as regional tensions mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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