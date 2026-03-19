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Erling Haaland's Winning Move: Revitalizing Global Chess Tournaments

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has invested in Norway Chess to help launch the Total Chess World Championship Tour. The venture aims to elevate the sport's global appeal with major tournaments. With the approval of FIDE, the tour will feature events worldwide, starting with a pilot in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:18 IST
Erling Haaland's Winning Move: Revitalizing Global Chess Tournaments
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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is venturing beyond the football field by investing in Norway Chess. His goal? To help initiate a global tournament that will transform chess into a captivating spectator sport.

Through his company Chess Mates, co-owned with businessman Morten Borge, Haaland plans to become a key player in Norway Chess and drive forward the Total Chess World Championship Tour.

The tour, backed by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), aims to introduce a 'World Combined Champion' across various time formats, enhancing chess's popularity worldwide. The first pilot event is set for late 2026, with full operations scheduled for 2027.

Haaland emphasized the intellectual parallels between chess and football, noting the importance of strategy, quick thinking, and foresight. Norway Chess CEO Kjell Madland believes Haaland's global influence will significantly boost interest in chess, particularly aligning with the recent rise in its popularity in Norway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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