The Bizarre Burglary: Son's Plot to Solve Stock Market Debts

A 24-year-old man and his friend were arrested in East Delhi's Shakarpur for allegedly orchestrating a burglary in his own home to settle debts from unsuccessful stock market investments, police reported.

The accused, Sayan Sarkar, allegedly coordinated with his friend, Vishal, to execute the theft, using a duplicate key, to avoid any signs of a break-in.

The crime was discovered Wednesday when a clinic-owner returned from Ghaziabad to find his home ransacked, with close to Rs 20 lakh in jewellery and cash missing. The lack of forced entry aroused police suspicion, leading to the son's confession about the concocted plot to recover financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)