India has been approached by Ukraine for consular access regarding six of its nationals, who along with a U.S. citizen, were arrested for allegedly entering Mizoram illegally and engaging in unlawful activities.

This diplomatic development comes amid allegations that the Ukrainians were aiding anti-India entities in Myanmar. The Ukrainian side calls for a transparent inquiry and repudiates claims of state-supported terrorism.

Ukraine stresses its desire to enhance ties with India and offers full cooperation, challenging insinuations believed to be driven by Russian interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)