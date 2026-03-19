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Ukraine Seeks Clarity: Arrest of Nationals in India Stirs Diplomatic Tensions

India received a request from Ukraine for consular access to six Ukrainian nationals arrested in Mizoram for illegal entry and unlawful activities. A US citizen was also arrested. Ukraine insists on a transparent investigation and denies allegations of supporting terrorism, emphasizing cooperation with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:15 IST
Ukraine Seeks Clarity: Arrest of Nationals in India Stirs Diplomatic Tensions
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India has been approached by Ukraine for consular access regarding six of its nationals, who along with a U.S. citizen, were arrested for allegedly entering Mizoram illegally and engaging in unlawful activities.

This diplomatic development comes amid allegations that the Ukrainians were aiding anti-India entities in Myanmar. The Ukrainian side calls for a transparent inquiry and repudiates claims of state-supported terrorism.

Ukraine stresses its desire to enhance ties with India and offers full cooperation, challenging insinuations believed to be driven by Russian interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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