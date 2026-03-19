Ukraine Seeks Clarity: Arrest of Nationals in India Stirs Diplomatic Tensions
India received a request from Ukraine for consular access to six Ukrainian nationals arrested in Mizoram for illegal entry and unlawful activities. A US citizen was also arrested. Ukraine insists on a transparent investigation and denies allegations of supporting terrorism, emphasizing cooperation with India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:15 IST
- Country:
- India
India has been approached by Ukraine for consular access regarding six of its nationals, who along with a U.S. citizen, were arrested for allegedly entering Mizoram illegally and engaging in unlawful activities.
This diplomatic development comes amid allegations that the Ukrainians were aiding anti-India entities in Myanmar. The Ukrainian side calls for a transparent inquiry and repudiates claims of state-supported terrorism.
Ukraine stresses its desire to enhance ties with India and offers full cooperation, challenging insinuations believed to be driven by Russian interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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