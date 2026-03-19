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Airport Ops Bust Major Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Ring

Mumbai Customs officers successfully intercepted a significant drug smuggling operation at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport using advanced intelligence systems. This led to the arrest of four individuals with hydroponic weed worth Rs 64.394 crore. The operation underscores sustained enforcement efforts against drug smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:48 IST
Airport Ops Bust Major Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Ring
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In a landmark operation, Mumbai Customs' Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has disrupted a sizable drug smuggling network at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Acting on intelligence acquired through the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) and Spot Profiling, AIU agents intercepted four passengers arriving from Bangkok.

This interception, occurring on March 17, 2026, unveiled a case of high-scale smuggling involving the transport of hydroponic weed. Approximately 64.394 kilograms of this contraband, valued at Rs 64.394 crore, were seized.

These arrests also highlight a potential shift in smuggling tactics, as one apprehended individual was a foreign national. Since last year, the Airport Commissionerate has conducted 244 seizures, marking a rigorous crackdown on illicit drug operations at the airport.

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