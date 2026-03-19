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Diverging Aims: U.S. and Israel's Different Objectives in Iran Conflict

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard highlighted differing objectives in the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. While Israel aims to disable Iran's leadership, the U.S. is focused on Iran's ballistic missile program and navy. The discrepancy has surfaced amid joint actions against Iran's military and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:48 IST
Diverging Aims: U.S. and Israel's Different Objectives in Iran Conflict

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has shed light on the differing objectives between the United States and Israel in their conflict with Iran, emphasizing that the two allies are pursuing distinct goals. According to Gabbard, Israel is concentrating on disabling Iran's leadership, whereas U.S. President Donald Trump's primary target remains Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and navy. She made these remarks during the House intelligence committee's annual hearing on global threats to the U.S.

Though both nations have coordinated their military operations, aimed at thwarting Iranian advances, there is an acknowledgment of varying strategies. While Israel's strikes have aimed at high-profile Iranian figures, the U.S. has targeted missile-related sites. Tensions escalated recently when President Trump denied prior knowledge of Israel's attack on Iran's South Pars gas field, underscoring the nations' differing priorities.

This revelation of divergent aims comes as Joe Kent, a senior official from the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned in protest over the conflict, arguing that Iran did not pose an imminent threat to U.S. security. Gabbard reiterated that the assessment of an 'imminent' threat ultimately rests with President Trump, who maintains a focus distinct from Israel's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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