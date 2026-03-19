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Historic Belarus-U.S. Diplomatic Breakthrough

The government of Belarus released 250 prisoners on Thursday following a deal brokered by the U.S. The agreement includes sanctions relief for Belarus' financial sector, affecting key companies like Belinvestbank and potash firms. U.S. envoy John Coale met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:49 IST
Historic Belarus-U.S. Diplomatic Breakthrough
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  • Country:
  • Lithuania

In a significant diplomatic move, the government of Belarus released 250 prisoners on Thursday, following negotiations spearheaded by the United States. The majority were freed domestically, while a select few were sent to Lithuania, according to the U.S. embassy in Vilnius.

This release is part of a larger agreement in which Washington also agreed to ease sanctions on Belarus' financial sector. This includes lifting restrictions on Belinvestbank and the country's potash companies, namely Belaruskali, the Belarusian Potash Company, and Agrorozkvit.

The announcement followed a crucial meeting in Minsk between U.S. envoy John Coale and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, marking a key moment in U.S.-Belarus relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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