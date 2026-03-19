India, Malawi Deepen Energy Ties with Focus on Renewables and Power Sector Cooperation

India and Malawi have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with a focus on renewable energy, electricity access, and capacity building, during a high-level meeting held on the sidelines of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026.

The meeting took place between Shri Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, and Dr Jean Mathanga, Malawi’s Minister of Energy and Mining.

Strengthening Development Partnership Through Energy Cooperation

Both leaders highlighted the long-standing and friendly relations between India and Malawi, emphasising that energy collaboration is a key pillar of their broader development partnership.

The discussions reflected a shared understanding that energy security and access are central to sustainable economic growth, particularly for developing economies.

Focus Areas: Renewables, Access, and Capacity Building

The two sides explored multiple avenues for expanding cooperation, including:

Renewable energy development, particularly solar power

Enhancing electricity access and rural electrification

Power sector planning and infrastructure development

Capacity building and technical training

These areas align with India’s global outreach in clean energy and Malawi’s growing energy needs.

International Solar Alliance as a Key Platform

Both Ministers noted Malawi’s membership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA)—a global initiative launched by India and France in 2015 to promote solar energy adoption.

The ISA framework is expected to serve as a critical platform for collaboration, enabling Malawi to benefit from India’s expertise in solar deployment, policy frameworks, and financing models.

Continued Engagement and Institutional Cooperation

The leaders agreed to maintain ongoing engagement through institutional and technical exchanges, paving the way for:

Knowledge sharing between energy agencies

Joint initiatives and pilot projects

Policy and regulatory cooperation

Officials described the meeting as cordial and constructive, reflecting mutual intent to translate dialogue into actionable partnerships.

Expanding India’s Global Energy Diplomacy

The engagement underscores India’s growing role in South-South cooperation, particularly in supporting developing nations with:

Clean energy transitions

Infrastructure development

Technical expertise and capacity building

For Malawi, the partnership offers opportunities to accelerate its energy access goals while diversifying its energy mix.