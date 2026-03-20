Tensions in the Persian Gulf: A Blow to Global Energy Supply

The escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf has struck a significant blow to global energy supplies, affecting everything from fuel prices to essential materials for the tech industry. A recent series of attacks on vital oil and gas installations has led to increased tensions and fears of prolonged shortages.

The most recent development saw Iran launching strikes on key Gulf infrastructure in response to an Israeli attack on a natural gas field. This has heightened the risk of sustained energy price hikes as Gulf countries grapple with disrupted tanker traffic and production cuts.

The conflict's repercussions are severe, as Asia, a major recipient of Gulf oil and gas, experiences significant supply constraints. Additionally, the disruption of crucial raw materials like helium and sulfur could elevate costs across the supply chain, further impacting the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)