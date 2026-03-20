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A Step Towards Freedom: Belarus Releases Prisoners Amidst Negotiations

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recently freed 250 political prisoners to ease U.S. sanctions, aiming to normalize relations with Washington. This marks the largest prisoner release so far, part of negotiations involving U.S. envoys. The U.S. has signalled potential sanction removal if Belarus continues reform efforts without supporting Russia's Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:03 IST
A Step Towards Freedom: Belarus Releases Prisoners Amidst Negotiations
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In a surprising move aimed at improving diplomatic ties, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has released 250 prisoners, marking the largest batch to be freed so far. This move is part of ongoing negotiations to ease U.S. sanctions on Belarus, as confirmed by the U.S. embassy in Lithuania.

Among those released was Marfa Rabkova, a key figure from the Viasna human rights group, who had been serving a lengthy prison sentence on contested charges. Her release, along with other activists and journalists, follows discussions between Lukashenko and U.S. envoy John Coale in Minsk.

The United States has agreed to lift certain sanctions against Belarus, highlighting a potential policy shift if Lukashenko halts further political arrests. This strategic diplomatic engagement comes amidst Belarus' contentious support for Russia's actions in Ukraine, while ongoing human rights concerns remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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