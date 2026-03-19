Ramaphosa Pays Tribute to ‘Distinguished Diplomat’ Nicholas “Fink” Haysom

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep condolences following the passing of renowned constitutional lawyer and diplomat Nicholas “Fink” Haysom, describing him as a “pioneer of South Africa’s democratic administration” and a global champion of peace and human rights.

Haysom, who passed away at the age of 73, was serving as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for South Sudan at the time of his death.

Architect of South Africa’s Democratic Foundation

In his tribute, President Ramaphosa highlighted Haysom’s pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

“I remember him for applying his legal acumen, mentorship, wisdom, and integrity to the development of our Constitution,” the President said.

Haysom also served as Chief Legal Advisor to President Nelson Mandela, playing a key role during the country’s transition to democracy.

Global Peacekeeper and UN Diplomat

Beyond South Africa, Haysom built a distinguished international career, contributing to peace and governance efforts across conflict-affected regions.

His roles included:

UN Special Representative for South Sudan

Head of UN missions in Afghanistan, Somalia, and Iraq

Mediator and advisor in the Sudan Peace Process

His work earned him global respect as a skilled negotiator and advocate for peace-building.

Champion of Human Rights and Justice

President Ramaphosa noted that Haysom’s life’s work reflected an unwavering commitment to human rights, justice, and dignity.

“As we commemorate Human Rights Month, we pay tribute to Fink for his dedication to human rights… across the world where his guidance was deeply respected,” he said.

A Life of Law, Scholarship, and Creativity

Beyond his legal and diplomatic achievements, Haysom was also recognised for his contributions to the arts, having been named South African Playwright of the Year in 1987.

The President described his legacy as one that spans law, scholarship, diplomacy, and creativity.

A Lasting Legacy

Concluding his message, Ramaphosa urged South Africans and the global community to honour Haysom’s legacy by:

Upholding fundamental human rights

Promoting peace and justice

Continuing efforts toward inclusive governance

Haysom’s passing marks the loss of a distinguished jurist, diplomat, and global statesman, whose contributions shaped both South Africa’s democratic journey and international peace efforts.