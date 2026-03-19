Canada Champions New Defence Resilience Bank Initiative

Canada is preparing to host a key meeting next week to discuss the establishment of a new multilateral bank dedicated to bolstering the defence sectors of supportive nations, according to a statement from the country's minister of foreign affairs.

The initiative, known as the Defence Resilience and Security Bank (DSRB), is being spearheaded by Canada as part of Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda to fortify cooperation among NATO members and allies. Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced during a conference at London's Chatham House that the inaugural meeting would be held in Montreal.

Anand emphasized Canada's commitment to international collaboration in defence and security, highlighting the need for a coordinated approach. The DSRB aims to pool capital to aid various countries' defence industries, particularly small to medium-sized enterprises that lack the necessary funding to meet increased demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)