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Vice-President Inaugurates Golden Jubilee Building of Modern School, Calls Education Key to Viksit Bharat

Addressing students and faculty, the Vice-President stressed that education must go beyond academics to shape responsible citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:39 IST
Vice-President Inaugurates Golden Jubilee Building of Modern School, Calls Education Key to Viksit Bharat
The Vice-President appreciated the role of alumni, including those associated with JK Cement, in supporting the construction of the new building. Image Credit: X(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday inaugurated the Golden Jubilee Building of Modern School, Vasant Vihar, marking 50 years of the institution’s contribution to education and nation-building.

Congratulating the school on its milestone, the Vice-President described the occasion as a testament to five decades of academic excellence, character building, and holistic development of students.

Education as Foundation of Nation-Building

Addressing students and faculty, the Vice-President stressed that education must go beyond academics to shape responsible citizens.

“While it is important to catch them young, it is even more important to shape them into capable and responsible individuals,” he said, adding that good individuals build a good society, and a good society builds a great nation.

He highlighted that institutions like Modern School play a crucial role in preparing the next generation to contribute to India’s future.

Aligning Education with Viksit Bharat @2047

Linking education to national aspirations, Shri Radhakrishnan said the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 is rooted in:

  • Self-reliance

  • Dignity and global confidence

  • Inclusive and balanced development

He pointed to rapid infrastructure growth in the North-Eastern region as an example of efforts toward equitable development across the country.

Recognising Alumni Contributions

The Vice-President appreciated the role of alumni, including those associated with JK Cement, in supporting the construction of the new building.

He emphasised the importance of encouraging philanthropy and social contribution, noting that such efforts strengthen institutions and promote collective progress.

Teachers as Pillars of Society

Underscoring the role of educators, he said teachers are central to:

  • Building students’ character and confidence

  • Nurturing critical thinking and values

  • Shaping future leaders

He commended the dedication of the school’s faculty and staff, describing them as the foundation of the institution’s success.

Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence

The event was attended by prominent members of the school community, including:

  • Justice (Retd.) Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Chairman of the Managing Committee

  • Smt. Mira Pradeep Singh, President of the Board of Trustees

  • Smt. Vibha Khosla, Principal

  • Smt. Ambika Pant, Secretary of the Board

along with students, parents, alumni, and distinguished guests.

Looking Ahead

As Modern School enters its next phase, the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Building symbolises not just a physical expansion, but a renewed commitment to excellence in education and nation-building.

 

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