Iran's Enrichment Halted: Aftermath of U.S.-Israeli Airstrikes

Iran's capabilities to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles have been significantly curtailed following a series of airstrikes led by the United States and Israel. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the 20 days of relentless attacks have rendered Iran unable to pursue these key areas of military development.

Netanyahu's announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the region, marking a significant shift in the balance of military power. The operations are seen as a direct response to potential threats posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation as it evolves, with several nations expressing concern over the long-term implications of these military actions on regional stability in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)