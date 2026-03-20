Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young Life Cut Short in Federal Detention

Royer Perez Jimenez, a 19-year-old man from Mexico, died in a federal detention center, marking the youngest known death in immigration custody during the second Trump administration. His death, assumed to be a suicide, is under investigation, highlighting ongoing concerns about conditions in detention facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:27 IST
Tragic Loss: Young Life Cut Short in Federal Detention

A 19-year-old Mexican man, Royer Perez Jimenez, passed away in federal detention, reportedly becoming the youngest person to die in immigration custody during the Trump administration's second term.

Jimenez was found unresponsive at Glades County Detention Center in Florida. ICE officials believe it was suicide, though the cause remains under investigation. Detention staff attempted resuscitation for nearly 10 minutes.

Jimenez faced custody for felony charges linked to impersonation and resisting an officer after his illegal reentry into the U.S. ICE data reveal a troubling trend with 12 deaths in immigration custody this year, following 31 fatalities last year, the highest in two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026