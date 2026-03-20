Tragic Loss: Young Life Cut Short in Federal Detention
Royer Perez Jimenez, a 19-year-old man from Mexico, died in a federal detention center, marking the youngest known death in immigration custody during the second Trump administration. His death, assumed to be a suicide, is under investigation, highlighting ongoing concerns about conditions in detention facilities.
A 19-year-old Mexican man, Royer Perez Jimenez, passed away in federal detention, reportedly becoming the youngest person to die in immigration custody during the Trump administration's second term.
Jimenez was found unresponsive at Glades County Detention Center in Florida. ICE officials believe it was suicide, though the cause remains under investigation. Detention staff attempted resuscitation for nearly 10 minutes.
Jimenez faced custody for felony charges linked to impersonation and resisting an officer after his illegal reentry into the U.S. ICE data reveal a troubling trend with 12 deaths in immigration custody this year, following 31 fatalities last year, the highest in two decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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