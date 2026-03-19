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Life Convict's Mysterious Death in Gurugram Jail Raises Questions

Bharat Patel, a 35-year-old serving life for rape, died in Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail. After a sudden health decline post-medication, he succumbed at a hospital. Doctors suspect overdose or heart attack. A magisterial inquiry is underway. Patel, a labourer with family, was sentenced six months ago under POCSO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:37 IST
Life Convict's Mysterious Death in Gurugram Jail Raises Questions
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Patel, a 35-year-old convict at Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram, died following sudden health complications, police reported on Thursday.

Patel fell ill after taking medication and was transported to a civil hospital where he passed away, with doctors suspecting a possible drug overdose or heart attack as the cause.

The prisoner's death has triggered a magisterial inquiry with the postmortem scheduled under governmental supervision. The family of Patel, who was serving a life sentence for rape under the POCSO Act, has been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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