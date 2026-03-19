Life Convict's Mysterious Death in Gurugram Jail Raises Questions

Bharat Patel, a 35-year-old convict at Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram, died following sudden health complications, police reported on Thursday.

Patel fell ill after taking medication and was transported to a civil hospital where he passed away, with doctors suspecting a possible drug overdose or heart attack as the cause.

The prisoner's death has triggered a magisterial inquiry with the postmortem scheduled under governmental supervision. The family of Patel, who was serving a life sentence for rape under the POCSO Act, has been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)