Life Convict's Mysterious Death in Gurugram Jail Raises Questions
Bharat Patel, a 35-year-old serving life for rape, died in Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail. After a sudden health decline post-medication, he succumbed at a hospital. Doctors suspect overdose or heart attack. A magisterial inquiry is underway. Patel, a labourer with family, was sentenced six months ago under POCSO.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Bharat Patel, a 35-year-old convict at Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram, died following sudden health complications, police reported on Thursday.
Patel fell ill after taking medication and was transported to a civil hospital where he passed away, with doctors suspecting a possible drug overdose or heart attack as the cause.
The prisoner's death has triggered a magisterial inquiry with the postmortem scheduled under governmental supervision. The family of Patel, who was serving a life sentence for rape under the POCSO Act, has been informed.
(With inputs from agencies.)