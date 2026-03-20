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IEA's Strategic Oil Release Amid Middle East Conflict

The International Energy Agency plans to release approximately 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in response to the U.S-Israeli conflict with Iran. Most of this release will involve crude oil, with Europe seeing contributions of refined products. Additional production from the Americas complements this strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:11 IST
IEA's Strategic Oil Release Amid Middle East Conflict
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The International Energy Agency (IEA) has announced a significant release of around 400 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves. This action aims to mitigate the effects of the ongoing U.S-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The breakdown reveals that crude oil will dominate the release, while Europe will primarily receive refined oil products. The IEA's online publication includes a detailed table illustrating this distribution.

Moreover, additional oil production from countries in the Americas will support this substantial release, reinforcing the global response effort to maintain oil supply stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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